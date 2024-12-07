BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YES WE CAN, THANK YOU SATAN 😈
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
5 months ago

Hidden in plain view. 😈

-------

The Antichrist ready to emerge - U.S. to fall to the despot

The antichrist

"You will continue to pray a vigil of prayers for the clergy of the world. Darkness has descended upon My Son's Churches upon earth. Whatever shall become of you all in the chaos that is fast coming to your country and other nations of the world! There will soon enter upon your world a despot. Number two, I call him. But many have named him, and the Book of life refers to him as the Antichrist.

"Yes, My children, you will recognize him by his deeds. Many will sell their souls to him to get to the head, but all that is rotten will fall eventually. No matter what the struggle to keep the light in your country and the world, you will go forward as soldiers of light, carrying your banner Faithful and True, in the face of adversity.

"My child and My children, I had promised you relief from the suffering now being inflicted even on little children, of AIDS. This will come in due time. This is actually based, My child and My children, on the acceptance of mankind of the Eternal Father and My Son as their leaders.

  June 3, 2007 AUDIO

Your nation the United States shall fall to a despot and you will all be enslaved by him.😈

https://www.tldm.org/Bayside/messages/bm921006.htm

is obama the antichristthank you satanyes we canthe despot
