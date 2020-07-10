Bible Studies w/ Michelle: Stephen The Deeper Story Acts 6&7

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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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