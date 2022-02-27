Breaking: Putin orders Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be on highest alert

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Russia’s deterrent forces include various strategic weapons, both nuclear and conventional, that can be used for defense and offense alike. According to Russia’s military definition, the forces are designed to “to deter aggression against Russia and its allies, as well as to defeat the aggressor, including in a war with the use of nuclear weapons.”