‘New 9/11’: Cancer Cloud Spreading Across US After Massive Biological Attack – Media Blackout

Those in the know are calling it “Ohio’s Chernobyl” or the “New 9/11”, as the toxic fallout from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio continues to spread across the US, contaminating the air and water.
Dead fish are turning up in the area and other animals are dying after shady government officials arrived to inexplicably set fire to derailed train cars that contained uncured vinyl chloride, which is one of the most toxic substances known to man.
