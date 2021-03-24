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UK Column News - 24th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 24th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/S03UQexz6VM
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column
00:28 - Year of Tremendous Lockdown Successes
Sources:
***********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/mAi2l
Standard Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZSKQh
'i' Article: - https://cutt.ly/jxTbmjY
Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/31rQ4pn
WebMD Article: - https://wb.md/39bDlLL
AA Article: - https://bit.ly/3fbboHB
Spiked Article: - https://cutt.ly/3xTWOG1
InProp2 Artixle: -
https://inproportion2.talkigy.com/do_lockdowns_work_2021-01-15.html
ONS Mortality Report: - https://bit.ly/31hpOxA
07:44 - No Smoke Without Fire
Sources:
***********
UK Gov Vaccine ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3cjIuTX
RT Article: - https://cutt.ly/BxTqm2T
16:08 - BBC Soap Opera's Pro Vaccine Propaganda
22:00 - BBC Forced To Admit Fake News
Sources:
***********
Citizen's Journalist Article: - https://shorturl.me/92HX
BBC Retraction: - https://shorturl.me/UU3GDGg7
24:40 -An Overview of the new COVID (ab)normal
29:05 - Dutch Stoke Vaccine Scarcity Narrative
Sources:
***********
DN Article: - https://bit.ly/3fa3yy3
Politico Article 01: - https://cutt.ly/4xTeoDv
Politico Article 02: - https://politi.co/3tRkFc4
De Telegraaf Article: - https://bit.ly/3cftmH8
33:52 Israel Faces Potential Internatinal Criminal Court for Alleged Vaccine Apartheid
Sources:
***********
CM Article: - https://bit.ly/3f9k3ds
GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/yxTp0Bi
37:38 - Correction On Police MOT's
38:21 - Piers Corbyn Reports Experience Of Peaceful Protest
40:27 - Dutch Ex Service Personnel Protect Lockdowns Protestors
42:41 - Confusion over the use of NHS Data
Sources:
************
NHS Data Choice: - https://bit.ly/3lJkgWc
NHS Data Matters: - https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matters/
How to Opt Out of NHS information sharing: - https://bit.ly/3lLKPtE
46:57 - The Nextdoor App
48:05 - Lyn Thyer Legal Defence Fund: - livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal
48:54 - Dutch Elections Lead To the Next Coalition Government
51:23 - France Embraces Common Law but only for Dispute Resolution
Sources:
************
Law Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3tUjtV1
53:36 - Foreign Holidays Outlawed
Sources:
***********
Travel Ban Legislation: - https://cutt.ly/vxThZgA
57:07 - Foreign Policy And The Return of NATO assisted by EU and UK Integration of Dictatorship
Sources:
***********
Jeremy Hunt Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Hunt/status/1373960975678836736
Dominique Raab Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rd8BA0
Jens Stoltenberg NATO Ministers Statement: - https://bit.ly/31cgdZ7
WotR Article: - https://bit.ly/3fii2f0
Clarin Article: - https://bit.ly/3f7UwS4
EU Peace Facility: - https://cutt.ly/bxTjzJq
MOD Document: - https://bit.ly/3tORNAV
UK Column Dissidents Guide: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Dissident%27s%20Guide%20To%20The%20Constitution
01:13:33 - Not Many F35's and Useless Aircraft Carriers
Sources:
***********
DN Article: - https://bit.ly/31bUfoP
01:15:40 - Strange Local Decisions Receive Global Funding
Sources:
***********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/A9Li9
Winchester Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/39bzMVO
Rebecca Pritchard Statement: - https://cutt.ly/WxTxeXv
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/S03UQexz6VM
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column
00:28 - Year of Tremendous Lockdown Successes
Sources:
***********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/mAi2l
Standard Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZSKQh
'i' Article: - https://cutt.ly/jxTbmjY
Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/31rQ4pn
WebMD Article: - https://wb.md/39bDlLL
AA Article: - https://bit.ly/3fbboHB
Spiked Article: - https://cutt.ly/3xTWOG1
InProp2 Artixle: -
https://inproportion2.talkigy.com/do_lockdowns_work_2021-01-15.html
ONS Mortality Report: - https://bit.ly/31hpOxA
07:44 - No Smoke Without Fire
Sources:
***********
UK Gov Vaccine ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3cjIuTX
RT Article: - https://cutt.ly/BxTqm2T
16:08 - BBC Soap Opera's Pro Vaccine Propaganda
22:00 - BBC Forced To Admit Fake News
Sources:
***********
Citizen's Journalist Article: - https://shorturl.me/92HX
BBC Retraction: - https://shorturl.me/UU3GDGg7
24:40 -An Overview of the new COVID (ab)normal
29:05 - Dutch Stoke Vaccine Scarcity Narrative
Sources:
***********
DN Article: - https://bit.ly/3fa3yy3
Politico Article 01: - https://cutt.ly/4xTeoDv
Politico Article 02: - https://politi.co/3tRkFc4
De Telegraaf Article: - https://bit.ly/3cftmH8
33:52 Israel Faces Potential Internatinal Criminal Court for Alleged Vaccine Apartheid
Sources:
***********
CM Article: - https://bit.ly/3f9k3ds
GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/yxTp0Bi
37:38 - Correction On Police MOT's
38:21 - Piers Corbyn Reports Experience Of Peaceful Protest
40:27 - Dutch Ex Service Personnel Protect Lockdowns Protestors
42:41 - Confusion over the use of NHS Data
Sources:
************
NHS Data Choice: - https://bit.ly/3lJkgWc
NHS Data Matters: - https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matters/
How to Opt Out of NHS information sharing: - https://bit.ly/3lLKPtE
46:57 - The Nextdoor App
48:05 - Lyn Thyer Legal Defence Fund: - livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal
48:54 - Dutch Elections Lead To the Next Coalition Government
51:23 - France Embraces Common Law but only for Dispute Resolution
Sources:
************
Law Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3tUjtV1
53:36 - Foreign Holidays Outlawed
Sources:
***********
Travel Ban Legislation: - https://cutt.ly/vxThZgA
57:07 - Foreign Policy And The Return of NATO assisted by EU and UK Integration of Dictatorship
Sources:
***********
Jeremy Hunt Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Hunt/status/1373960975678836736
Dominique Raab Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rd8BA0
Jens Stoltenberg NATO Ministers Statement: - https://bit.ly/31cgdZ7
WotR Article: - https://bit.ly/3fii2f0
Clarin Article: - https://bit.ly/3f7UwS4
EU Peace Facility: - https://cutt.ly/bxTjzJq
MOD Document: - https://bit.ly/3tORNAV
UK Column Dissidents Guide: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Dissident%27s%20Guide%20To%20The%20Constitution
01:13:33 - Not Many F35's and Useless Aircraft Carriers
Sources:
***********
DN Article: - https://bit.ly/31bUfoP
01:15:40 - Strange Local Decisions Receive Global Funding
Sources:
***********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/A9Li9
Winchester Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/39bzMVO
Rebecca Pritchard Statement: - https://cutt.ly/WxTxeXv
Keywords
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