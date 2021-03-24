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UK Column News - 24th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 24th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/S03UQexz6VM

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column

00:28​ - Year of Tremendous Lockdown Successes

Sources:
***********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/mAi2l

Standard Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZSKQh

'i' Article: - https://cutt.ly/jxTbmjY

Telegraph Article: - https://bit.ly/31rQ4pn

WebMD Article: - https://wb.md/39bDlLL

AA Article: - https://bit.ly/3fbboHB

Spiked Article: - https://cutt.ly/3xTWOG1

InProp2 Artixle: -
https://inproportion2.talkigy.com/do_lockdowns_work_2021-01-15.html

ONS Mortality Report: - https://bit.ly/31hpOxA





07:44​ - No Smoke Without Fire

Sources:
***********

UK Gov Vaccine ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3cjIuTX

RT Article: - https://cutt.ly/BxTqm2T





16:08​ - BBC Soap Opera's Pro Vaccine Propaganda





22:00​ - BBC Forced To Admit Fake News

Sources:
***********

Citizen's Journalist Article: - https://shorturl.me/92HX

BBC Retraction: - https://shorturl.me/UU3GDGg7




24:40​ -An Overview of the new COVID (ab)normal




29:05​ - Dutch Stoke Vaccine Scarcity Narrative

Sources:
***********

DN Article: - https://bit.ly/3fa3yy3

Politico Article 01: - https://cutt.ly/4xTeoDv

Politico Article 02: - https://politi.co/3tRkFc4

De Telegraaf Article: - https://bit.ly/3cftmH8





33:52​ Israel Faces Potential Internatinal Criminal Court for Alleged Vaccine Apartheid

Sources:
***********

CM Article: - https://bit.ly/3f9k3ds

GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/yxTp0Bi




37:38​ - Correction On Police MOT's




38:21​ - Piers Corbyn Reports Experience Of Peaceful Protest




40:27​ - Dutch Ex Service Personnel Protect Lockdowns Protestors




42:41​ - Confusion over the use of NHS Data

Sources:
************

NHS Data Choice: - https://bit.ly/3lJkgWc

NHS Data Matters: - https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matters/

How to Opt Out of NHS information sharing: - https://bit.ly/3lLKPtE




46:57​ - The Nextdoor App




48:05​ - Lyn Thyer Legal Defence Fund: - livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal




48:54​ - Dutch Elections Lead To the Next Coalition Government




51:23​ - France Embraces Common Law but only for Dispute Resolution

Sources:
************

Law Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3tUjtV1






53:36​ - Foreign Holidays Outlawed

Sources:
***********

Travel Ban Legislation: - https://cutt.ly/vxThZgA





57:07​ - Foreign Policy And The Return of NATO assisted by EU and UK Integration of Dictatorship

Sources:
***********

Jeremy Hunt Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Hunt/status/1373960975678836736

Dominique Raab Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rd8BA0

Jens Stoltenberg NATO Ministers Statement: - https://bit.ly/31cgdZ7

WotR Article: - https://bit.ly/3fii2f0

Clarin Article: - https://bit.ly/3f7UwS4

EU Peace Facility: - https://cutt.ly/bxTjzJq

MOD Document: - https://bit.ly/3tORNAV

UK Column Dissidents Guide: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Dissident%27s%20Guide%20To%20The%20Constitution




01:13:33​ - Not Many F35's and Useless Aircraft Carriers

Sources:
***********

DN Article: - https://bit.ly/31bUfoP




01:15:40​ - Strange Local Decisions Receive Global Funding

Sources:
***********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/A9Li9

Winchester Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/39bzMVO

Rebecca Pritchard Statement: - https://cutt.ly/WxTxeXv
Keywords
protestvaccinepropagandaisraelbbclegalapartheidpiers corbynbill gatesfunddatamhranhsstatuedefenceadverse reactionholidayspfizergreta thunbergcoronavirusindemnitymrnalyn thyer
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