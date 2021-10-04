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Kim Guest Stars on the Circle of White Light with Alan James 8-15-2021
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80 views • October 04, 2021
Kim (Guardian of the Global Assets) - Sunday 15th August 2021 - the guardian of global assets with the highest security clearance in the world at level 74, has been at the coal face helping to make global changes to help humanity move forward to a better world. Kim is also involved in the global restoration project along with working with the Lifeforce team.
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