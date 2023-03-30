Senate Anti-TikTok Bill Is 'Patriot Act For Technology'

Like the PATRIOT Act after 9/11, the RESTRICT Act introduced in the Senate is using a "crisis" to decimate our core Constitutional liberties. The bill gives any presidential administration the power to simply end any social media company it deems a "national security threat." Also today: US pressuring Europe to break with China - will it work?
