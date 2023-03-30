Create New Account
Senate Anti-TikTok Bill Is 'Patriot Act For Technology'
What is happening
Published 17 hours ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report


Streamed on: Mar 28, 12:02 pm EDT
Senate Anti-TikTok Bill Is 'Patriot Act For Technology'
News
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Like the PATRIOT Act after 9/11, the RESTRICT Act introduced in the Senate is using a "crisis" to decimate our core Constitutional liberties. The bill gives any presidential administration the power to simply end any social media company it deems a "national security threat." Also today: US pressuring Europe to break with China - will it work?

Keywords
censorshiprussiaspyingtechnologychinansasurveillanceukrainenatothe ron paul liberty reportrestrict actsenate anti-tiktok billpatriot act for technology

