David Martin CONTROLLING THE MESSAGE For The Aristocracy | Real Covid Patents & Conspiracy REVEALED https://www.bitchute.com/video/kT84UrZN5rcn/





Quote: "2015 Rothschild Covid19 Patent - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1#section=Abstract Rothschild 2015 Patent - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200279585A1 Rothschild Pirbright Coronavirus BioWeapon Patent - https://data.epo.org/publication-server/pdf-document/EP14723470NWB1.pdf?PN=EP2992005+EP+2992005&iDocId=5781554&iepatch=.pdf Please see the links below where Bill Gates IS awarded by the Crown and the queen. https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2005/03/bill-gates-on-receiving-an-honorary-knighthood Family Relationship of Queen Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom 19th cousin 2 times removed to [What does "times removed" mean?] Bill Gates Founder of Microsoft https://famouskin.com/famous-kin-chart.php?name=7516+queen+elizabeth+ii&kin=34818+bill+gates&via=27406+john+v+le+strangeWhy This is not reported anywhere please see these urgent links which reveal that the Conspiracy is lead by the Crown Rothschild and the American military Darpa. The entire truth movement has been set back well over a year by Dr David Martin intentionally hiding the real patents and the real conspiracy and conspirators from us while he got rich. This is an emergency please share this information with everybody you know. https://www.academia.edu/42914505/The_Pirbright_Institute_Military_Rothschild_Gates_Foundation_Coronavirus_ https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2020-02-28-CORONAVIRUS-UNCOVERS-ROTHSCHILD-LORD-PIRBRIGHT-AS-KEY-TO-THE-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-MONOPOLY-OVER-WORLD-CULTURE-COMMERCE-WAR-Americans-for-Innovation-Feb-28-2020.pdf https://tabublog.com/2015/12/23/5933/ Spudgypang4 - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EwThp4LG5tpG/ SEE MY PREVIOUS VIDS ON DAVID MARTIN HERE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/PZUuElDX6vgp/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/zrPQZ8O0gtro/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxBdEWHI8dXI/ ---- PLEASE SUPPORT THE TINY FREE MEDIA STILL HERE ALL THE BIG CHANNELS ARE MOSSAD FRONTS - THE ENTIRE ALT MEDIA IS CONTROLLED Please support my work Paypal email - [email protected] Paypal me - paypal.me/freemedia700 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/russellbrown Thank you"

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r





Did he just say snake venom? - Dr Bryan Ardis talks to Right Now https://tinyurl.com/4chrmwy8 ~ World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze

