IN TIME OF UNIVERSAL DECEIT, TELLING THE TRUTH IS A REVOLUTIONARY ACT W/ PIERS CORBYN

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
London Mayoral Candidate, Piers Corbyn, joins the program to discuss the realities we face and the fact that politicians have FAILED the people of London and the world. Elites want a new world order and a reset that crushes freedom. In their mad quest for control, they are waging war on the people, breaking the Nuremberg code and committing crimes against humanity. It takes courage, honesty, and integrity to fight this scourge. Current politicians have proven to be cowards, or worse, puppets for the new world order. It is time to change the guard and vote in new leadership that will fight for the people. You can learn more about Piers Corbyn and his campaign at https://LetLondonLive.org or https://Corbyn4London.com
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