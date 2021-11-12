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Lynn Channel Nov 12 2021
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10 views • November 12, 2021
BRE@KING NEWS!!!
🍄 FDA Documents Show Pf1zer Secretly Added "HE@RT ATTACK DRUG" to Children's C0\/1D V@ccine!!! 😲😲
🍄 Europe@n Medicine Agency Listed R@re Spinal Condition as Another Sid3 Eff3ct of Johnson & Johnson called TR@NSVERSE MYELITIS, a serious neurological illness that affects the brain, the nerves & the Spinal Cord!!!
🍄 Duterte finally agreed that terminating Unv@ccinated Employee is a Violation of the Law...PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CARE, MARAMING SALAMAT PO. 🙏😘♥️
🍄 FDA Documents Show Pf1zer Secretly Added "HE@RT ATTACK DRUG" to Children's C0\/1D V@ccine!!! 😲😲
🍄 Europe@n Medicine Agency Listed R@re Spinal Condition as Another Sid3 Eff3ct of Johnson & Johnson called TR@NSVERSE MYELITIS, a serious neurological illness that affects the brain, the nerves & the Spinal Cord!!!
🍄 Duterte finally agreed that terminating Unv@ccinated Employee is a Violation of the Law...PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CARE, MARAMING SALAMAT PO. 🙏😘♥️
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