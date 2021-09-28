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Nurse is explaining what these clot shots are doing to the immune system! Listen Closely!!!
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1300 views • September 28, 2021
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Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND
FAMILIES. - It explains a lot why there are many people with no side
effects. They don't know that their white blood cells are being wiped
out systematically.
Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND
FAMILIES. - It explains a lot why there are many people with no side
effects. They don't know that their white blood cells are being wiped
out systematically.
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