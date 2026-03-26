🚨BREAKINGː SENATE INVESTIGATION FINDS FEDERAL OFFICIALS BURIED COVID-19 VACCINE STROKE RISK❗

🚨BREAKING: Senate Investigation Finds Federal Officials BURIED COVID-19 Vaccine Stroke Risk





CRIMINAL CHARGES are imperative as large numbers of innocent people suffered brain damage as a result.





Biden admin health officials detected a significant ischemic stroke signal in seniors—then pushed booster uptake ANYWAY, downplayed the risk internally, and told the public “NO CHANGE” was needed.





This follows last year’s findings that the same agencies BURIED serious heart damage risks.





@ShannonJoyRadio





Exclusive: The White House during the Biden administration edited federal health officials' messaging on stroke after COVID-19 vaccination, newly released records show





https://x.com/ZackStieber/status/2036792486379524537





Source: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2036869376154943851





https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/vaccine-passports-return-with-a-chilling