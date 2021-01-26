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Bend The Knee or Face a Maoist Inquisition. STAND UP to the Cultural Revolution of Wokeness
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52 views • January 26, 2021
Bend The Knee or Face a Maoist Inquisition- STAND UP to the Cultural Revolution of Wokeness before it destroys us all. Examples of the cultural revolution taking hold.
Munroe Bergdorf, was formally a transgender model for L'Oreal cosmetics until she issued the following statement:"Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. Because most of ya'll don't even realize or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s—.”
#bendtheknee #maoistinquisition #woke
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Munroe Bergdorf, was formally a transgender model for L'Oreal cosmetics until she issued the following statement:"Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. Because most of ya'll don't even realize or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s—.”
#bendtheknee #maoistinquisition #woke
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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