Will Speaker McCarthy Initiate an Impeachment Inquiry against Biden in September?

Speaker McCarthy talks about initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Biden in September:
• Joe participated in business meetings and social events with Hunter's business partners.
• The Bidens established 20 shell companies during Joe's VP tenure, and foreign nationals sent money to 9 Biden family members.
• David Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to expire on Hunter's crimes.
• The DOJ attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart deal.
• IRS whistleblowers claimed that the DOJ obstructed the investigation involving Biden and his family, preventing felony charges, search warrants, and interviews.
• Six major banks submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports regarding the Biden family, accusing them of money laundering, human trafficking, and tax fraud.
Could you imagine being a sitting Vice President and your family setting up 20 shell companies to wire money from foreign nationals to 9 family members?
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1695881160956805518
