EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine is Out Of Bodies To Fight Its Forever War | Guest E. M. Burlingame | 24 July 2025

Ukraine is desperate—so desperate, in fact, that they have been importing Colombian mercenaries to fight their war, a conflict that officials believe will last another ten years. How can a country running out of soldiers win a war on the backs of mercenaries? Next, the ODNI reports from Tulsi Gabbard continue. Will a strike force be assembled to target the previous administration where it hurts? But that's not all—the Trump administration is subpoenaing the Clintons for their connection with Maxwell and interviewing Maxwell regarding the Epstein files. Later, we discuss the latest news and what everyone has been up to. E.M. Burlingame joins the show to weigh in.





