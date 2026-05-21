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Harvardian Harangue Ep22 (Markets, Mamdani, Putin-Xi, MN Fraud, NY Rent) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
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Dr. Paul Cottrell

Website

https://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com


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Dr. Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)

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* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity.


** Dr. Paul Cottrell has been awarded a Ph.D. specializing in finance, MBA in finance, ALM in the field of biology and has completed 2-years of medical school.


*** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.

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