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Zohar: Dead Sea Scrolls ‘Worthless’ Scraps reveal messages from The Book of Ezekiel [09.09.2021]
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15 views • September 11, 2021
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Dead Sea Scrolls Series: The Biblical Prophet Ezekiel & The Ancient Prophecies
Recently, researchers conducting tests on ancient fragments of parchment stumbled upon an incredible discovery. The so called “worthless” scraps in their possession were revealed to be authentic pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls, specifically from the Book of Ezekiel.
What is so dangerous about the Dead Sea Scrolls that they were hidden away from the public for nearly four decades? Throughout the ages, there have been spiritual orders tasked with passing on the secrets of ascension.
More VIDEOS to explore on the Dead Sea Scrolls:
1. https://bit.ly/More_DeadSeaScrolls - WHY were they hidden for 4 Decades? An ancient battle between Light and Dark forces…
2. https://bit.ly/HiddenSpiritualKnowledge - Why would the ruling powers hide the Dead Sea Scrolls for so long? The answer might shock you.
20,256 views Premiered Sep 9, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
465K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sVVXaSAe0hc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Dead Sea Scrolls Series: The Biblical Prophet Ezekiel & The Ancient Prophecies
Recently, researchers conducting tests on ancient fragments of parchment stumbled upon an incredible discovery. The so called “worthless” scraps in their possession were revealed to be authentic pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls, specifically from the Book of Ezekiel.
What is so dangerous about the Dead Sea Scrolls that they were hidden away from the public for nearly four decades? Throughout the ages, there have been spiritual orders tasked with passing on the secrets of ascension.
More VIDEOS to explore on the Dead Sea Scrolls:
1. https://bit.ly/More_DeadSeaScrolls - WHY were they hidden for 4 Decades? An ancient battle between Light and Dark forces…
2. https://bit.ly/HiddenSpiritualKnowledge - Why would the ruling powers hide the Dead Sea Scrolls for so long? The answer might shock you.
20,256 views Premiered Sep 9, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
465K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sVVXaSAe0hc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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