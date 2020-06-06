Ex Clandestine Spy Explains Intelligence Psyops Being Used on the American People w/ ToreSays (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/7LyI5ZEnDRs
Ex Clandestine spy, Tore Maras, joins the program to share her vast experience working for multiple intelligence agencies. She shares her experience working directly with John Brennan and others within multiple military/intelligence contracting firms. She also explains how most human assets are used this way to eliminate any future ability to be protected with whistleblower status. You can see more of her work at https://ToreSays.com/
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