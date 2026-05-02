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FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 60:15-22, 20260502
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority in Genesis 15:2, and Judges 6:15! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father:

·      15 Whereas we have been forsaken and hated, so that no man or woman went through us, You, my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority, will make us an Eternal excellence, a joy of many generations.

·      16 Christians shalt also suck the milk of the Gentiles, and shalt suck the breast of kings: and Believers shalt know that You, my ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH are our Saviour and our Redeemer, the Mighty One of Jacob and Christians.

·      17 For brass, You, ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH will bring gold, and for iron You will bring silver, and for wood brass, and for stones iron: You, ADONAI, LORD YAHWEH will also make my officers Peace, and my exactors Righteousness. Amen!

(Isaiah 60:15-22 personalized KJV)

* * * *

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
saviorsalvationchristianslightyahwehsungenerationhatepraisegateswomanmangentilesjoykingsmilketernaljacobbelieveradonaibreastredeemforsakenexcellencymighty one
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy