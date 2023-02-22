Sudden Illness Captured On A Security Camera In Brazil 💉☠️
This was called in as a murder but when police reviewed the footage they soon realized the man passed away from a sudden illness. Incident occurred in December of 2022.
88% of people in Brazil have taken at least one dose.
Source @Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.