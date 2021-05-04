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China already ‘engaging in irregular war’ with US in the ‘grey zone’
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221 views • May 04, 2021
Experts say a China war is already well under way with the United States but Australia needs to take advantage of its obvious weakness. https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/china-already-engaging-in-irregular-war-with-us-in-the-grey-zone/news-story/8cabbb1179b77d2845f6e700bbfad62f
Experts claim China has a secret navy that exerts its territorial claims in the South China Sea and beyond.
It’s war. But not as we know it.
Decades of writings by China’s top tacticians reveal this to be so.
“National security leaders should look closely at what Chinese officials’ words and China’s military actions say about how the People’s Liberation Army might actually fight a war,” a US military academy analysis warns.
They say it’s a war already well under way. That means the start of any ‘conventional’ conflict will be murky and confused. And, even once the shooting starts, sowing doubt and disbelief will be a significant weapon in its arsenal.
It will involve police.
It will involve militias.
It will involve civilians.
And all will serve to pave the way for the People’s Liberation Army’s more traditional weapons to find its target.
It’s called the “Grey Zone”.
It’s the space between peace and war.
It’s where coercion, intimidation, propaganda and manipulation are at play.
Experts claim China has a secret navy that exerts its territorial claims in the South China Sea and beyond.
It’s war. But not as we know it.
Decades of writings by China’s top tacticians reveal this to be so.
“National security leaders should look closely at what Chinese officials’ words and China’s military actions say about how the People’s Liberation Army might actually fight a war,” a US military academy analysis warns.
They say it’s a war already well under way. That means the start of any ‘conventional’ conflict will be murky and confused. And, even once the shooting starts, sowing doubt and disbelief will be a significant weapon in its arsenal.
It will involve police.
It will involve militias.
It will involve civilians.
And all will serve to pave the way for the People’s Liberation Army’s more traditional weapons to find its target.
It’s called the “Grey Zone”.
It’s the space between peace and war.
It’s where coercion, intimidation, propaganda and manipulation are at play.
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