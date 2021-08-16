© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. MALONE: mRNA Inventor Says COVID Vaccine is Global Experiment on Humans
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • August 16, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are back, and along with Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, and Matt Skow look at the revelation from Dr. Robert Malone that the COVID vaccine is the largest experiment ever run-on humanity.
TruNews also provides coverage of the response by President Biden to the events going on in Afghanistan.
In our final segment, Lauren Witzke interviews Bernadine Bluntly who talks about rejecting feminism and the benefits of being a submissive wife.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/16/21)
TruNews also provides coverage of the response by President Biden to the events going on in Afghanistan.
In our final segment, Lauren Witzke interviews Bernadine Bluntly who talks about rejecting feminism and the benefits of being a submissive wife.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/16/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.