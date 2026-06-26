Upper-Class Socialists

The Democrat Party Is Being Taken Over By A New Socialist Movement

* For the first time in over a century, we are witnessing a resurgence of socialism.

* It is a strange kind of socialism: ‘democratic socialism’.

* It is mostly a critical — and pretty radical — message they have.

* What else do these people have in common?

* They tend to be quite well off.

* These people are a blue-state phenomenon.

* Socialism is a boutique fetish of the upper class, not a grassroots movement.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (25 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7btd0m-victor-davis-hanson-americas-new-socialists-are-coming-from-the-upper-class.html

https://youtu.be/tSg2OHhzdhY