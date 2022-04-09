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Am I Responsible for Everything What Happened in My Life? (Parents and Children Example)
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66 views • April 09, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
1h2414s - 1h32m37s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF YOU AS A PARENT DO NOT LOVE YOUR CHILD ENOUGH TO ACTUALLY DEAL WITH YOUR BAGGAGE, THAN WHAT OTHER POSSIBLE REASON COULD YOU EVER HAVE FOR DEALING WITH YOUR BAGGAGE?”
IF THE LOVE OF YOUR CHILD ISN’T A LARGE ENOUGH REASON FOR YOU TO DEAL WITH YOUR BAGGAGE, WHAT IS EVER GOING TO BE A LARGE ENOUGH REASON? I SUGGEST NOTHING IS GOING TO BE LARGER THAN THAT REASON.”
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
1h2414s - 1h32m37s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF YOU AS A PARENT DO NOT LOVE YOUR CHILD ENOUGH TO ACTUALLY DEAL WITH YOUR BAGGAGE, THAN WHAT OTHER POSSIBLE REASON COULD YOU EVER HAVE FOR DEALING WITH YOUR BAGGAGE?”
IF THE LOVE OF YOUR CHILD ISN’T A LARGE ENOUGH REASON FOR YOU TO DEAL WITH YOUR BAGGAGE, WHAT IS EVER GOING TO BE A LARGE ENOUGH REASON? I SUGGEST NOTHING IS GOING TO BE LARGER THAN THAT REASON.”
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