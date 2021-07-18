Fugitive Texas Democrats charter private jet stay at luxury hotel, give each other Covid, taxpayers pick up the tab

Three Texas Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 five days after they packed onto private jets without wearing face masks and snapped selfies intended to taunt their Republican rivals.



Meanwhile, a Texas state representative alleged that the three lawmakers were lying and 'playing games' just to stay in DC - and away from a vote on an election reform bill - in Texas.



On Monday, 60 left-wing lawmakers fled Texas in order to block a 'restrictive' voting reform bill proposed by conservatives. They chartered two flights to Washington, DC that purportedly cost a whopping $100,000.



The group has since been staying at a plush hotel in the nation's capital and schmoozing with many high-powered politicians. They even met with Vice President Kamala Harris during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.



Several of the Texas Democrats have publicly endorsed wearing face masks, but it seems they are not so enthused about using the coverings in private. The Austin American Statesman claims that the group has only used masks 'sparingly' at meetings in DC.



Officials have not released the names of the three Democrats who have contracted the coronavirus, but they are now in self-isolation and will stay there for at least 10 days.



The outbreak was discovered on Friday, when one of the lawmakers tested positive after taking a rapid COVID test.



Others from the group were subsequently tested on Saturday morning, and two more were found to be positive. One of them is said to be experiencing 'mild' symptoms.



All three of the infected officials are fully vaccinated.



Texas State. Rep. Briscoe Cain told Fox News he thought the news of the COVID positive tests was an 'excuse to avoid coming back' and face a vote on the elections overhaul bill.



'I say prove it,' Cain said of the positive results. 'They want a reason to do a 14-day quarantine; they don’t want to come back and do their jobs. If they really have it, prove it.'



According to the Austin American Statesman, 'there was a notable increase in the use of face coverings among lawmakers and Democratic staffers at their hotel on Saturday morning'.



In statement on Saturday, Rep. Chris Turner, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said: 'The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols.



'This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.'



The Texas Democrats fled the Lone Star State in order to break a quorum and block the Republican-controlled Texas State House from passing new voting rights legislation.



Republicans are seeking to pass two new 'election integrity' bills, whereby voting would be allowed on election days from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and mail voters would also be asked to verify their identities with a state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.



But Democrats have called the bills 'restrictive' and say they are designed to turn citizens off voting and restrict access to the polls in minority communities.



The group fled from Texas before the bills could be voted on, and they plan to wait out the full 30-day legislative session in Washington D.C.



The group are staying at the Washington Plaza Hotel, where rooms start at $199 a night.



Their decision to flee infuriated their Republican rivals, who have voted to arrest them when they return to the state.





Though the situation with the Oregon Republicans may have been a little different last year, there are similarities in terms of the methods used so if you call out one group, you have to call out the other.....THAT SAID, that taxpayer tab is growing by the day, $199+ per night, living in luxury on the taxpayer dime, must be nice!