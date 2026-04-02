CTP (20260404 S3E146) Human Nature Missed In Music BTS/SP video

CTP (S3E146) Do We Want Comfort Or Truth About War

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We take a classic rock peace anthem and test its claims against human nature, free will, and the real incentives that drive war. We also share how we use music playlists and original songs to keep our writing grounded in truth rather than comfort.

• why “no more presidents” is a hopeful line that ignores human nature

• the problem with utopian politics and “imagine” style thinking

• free will under God and why forced unity is not realistic

• why peace is a goal but hope is not a strategy

• reading seemingly opposing Bible verses in full context

• using a massive Life and Living series playlist as writing fuel and bonus material

• introducing Suno tracks about hectic life, complex people, and tough love truth

* Easter weekend related: Necessary as Rain (Easter Sunday)- https://suno.com/s/iZkihsTM755btlvh

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Ugh, pardon, how many times have I said I AM HUMAN a flawed and can make mistakes?!?!? nire = more. Yes, a typo that didn't get caught during editing. LOL --- HOPE is great, we need more Hope, but Hope is NOT a strategy!!! Yes, seek PEACE, but as go into in piece "for all things, there is a Season" including (sadly) War.