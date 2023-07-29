At The Banksters' Mercy

A Digital Prison Is Being Built Around Us
* Big banks manage everything now.
* Politicians are merely their puppets; and are only there to keep the people divided and distracted.
* So far, they have been hugely successful at that.
* A ‘cashless society’ is being foisted on us.
* Once they get us off of cash — and completely on to a digital system — the banksters will have absolute control over us.
Reese Reports | 29 July 2023
