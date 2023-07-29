At The Banksters' Mercy

A Digital Prison Is Being Built Around Us

* Big banks manage everything now.

* Politicians are merely their puppets; and are only there to keep the people divided and distracted.

* So far, they have been hugely successful at that.

* A ‘cashless society’ is being foisted on us.

* Once they get us off of cash — and completely on to a digital system — the banksters will have absolute control over us.





Reese Reports | 29 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64c5236dd7989e5d65472162

