At The Banksters' Mercy
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

A Digital Prison Is Being Built Around Us

* Big banks manage everything now.

* Politicians are merely their puppets; and are only there to keep the people divided and distracted.

* So far, they have been hugely successful at that.

* A ‘cashless society’ is being foisted on us.

* Once they get us off of cash — and completely on to a digital system — the banksters will have absolute control over us.


Reese Reports | 29 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64c5236dd7989e5d65472162

Keywords
libertyfiat currencyfederal reserveglobalismtyrannyusurygreg reeseenslavementtotalitarianismcashless societyeconomic warfarebanksterdigital currencyeconomic slaverycentral bankfinancial slaverybail-inbanking cartelcbdcreserve currencyworldcoinbail-outfednowfinancial warfaremoney changer

