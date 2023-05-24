TIME’S UP Will Congress FINALLY stand against the IRS & FBI?

Create New Account
Published a day ago
Donate

Glenn Beck


May 23, 2023


A second IRS whistleblower has emerged, sharing with Congress concerns about the handling of Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes and tax fraud schemes. This IRS agent — who joins the first whistleblower, his or her former supervisor — was ‘ousted without explanation last week,’ the New York Post reports. So now with two IRS whistleblowers ready to speak out AND with at least three FBI whistleblowers speaking out about retaliation last week, will Congress FINALLY take a stand against these corrupt and all-powerful agencies? Glenn and Stu discuss that, plus the debt ceiling negotiations and why Democrats claim there’s so little in our budget that can be cut…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FulwfySSVKQ

