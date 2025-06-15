💥🇮🇷 Footage of Israeli airstrikes targeting Kermanshah, Iran.

Iranian President urges Iraq to take action to prevent Israel from using its airspace.

In a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, he warned that if Israeli aggression against Iran continues, the Iranian response will be even harsher and more decisive.

Israeli media report that Iran's latest strike targeted Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea and a power plant in Hadera.

Israeli media report that recent strikes in Tehran targeted air defense systems, the Intelligence Ministry building, and the IRGC headquarters.

The main Tehran police headquarters was reportedly hit by FPV drones linked to Mossad.

Iran has officially confirmed a drone strike on the police building, stating that several officers were injured.

Some Iranian outlets also claim that several fires were caused not by incoming strikes but by car explosions on city streets.

Israel is resorting to car bombs for targeted assassinations.

Adding: There was a car bomb video from a distance... 💥🇮🇷 Five targeted assassinations were reportedly carried out in Tehran using car bombs



