Are you and your children PROPERTY? and who owns you.
WhosTheManHere
Are you property? This may shock you, but you are considered property that is managed. This presentation describes the property, how you become property and who owns you. You'll be shocked at what you've become.

00:00 Intro
00:35 The Big Picture
04:18 Who creates who
05:45 Legislation proves it
10:07 What property is in the box, you?
16:16 Your remedy
23:00 The differences in their Court
24:45 The big differences
36:26 Let's hear a point of view from: Liz Gunn
39:26 But the solution in under each man and woman's nose
42:20 Points to consider: covid, mRNA, Climate Change etc
56:45 Who's the real beneficiary?
57:50 Example
1:01:02 Back at the Big Picture
1:03:32 Summary

Just be a man / woman

