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'CIVIL WAR- The Way America Could End in 2020 - Glenn TV'
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74 views • September 17, 2020
Glen Beck lost me some few years ago, but I've been slowly returning to listening to his videos. I have to admit, he has come out of a rather bad spiral away from real conservative views, to be back on target and this video really shows this turnaround as complete.
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