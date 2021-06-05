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FULL SHOW: The Truth About Cancer, COVID, And The COVID Vaccine
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168 views • June 05, 2021
Once again The War Room brings you an amazing lineup of special guests with guest hosts Ty and Charlene Bollinger who bring their expert analysis on the corrupt agenda of Big Pharma and the health of the masses. In the second hour, the Bollingers are joined by the Health Ranger, Mike Adams, who gets deeper into what is going on with the Covid-19 spike protein, Dogecoin, and legalized human compost. In the third hour, Roger Stone joins the Bollingers for a conversation about Fauci’s lies, and Covid-19 vaccines.
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