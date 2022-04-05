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Learning to make the Cups of Life 1 and 2 with M.T. Keshe and Hassan from KF Iran
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249 views • April 05, 2022
Informações de como fazer os Copos da Vida:
https://t.me/como_fazer_copos_1_e_2_da_fk
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Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
https://es.kfwiki.org - espanhol
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
https://t.me/como_fazer_copos_1_e_2_da_fk
______
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
https://es.kfwiki.org - espanhol
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
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