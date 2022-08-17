FULL SHOW: Brazen Biden Klan Goes Full Steam Ahead With ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’ Only God Can Save Us Now

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Kristi Leigh guest hosts and announces her new plans to fight the pornography in school libraries. She also brings the latest on the FBI Trump raid and the Jan. 6 narrative that is falling apart. Special guest appearances such as : Darren Beattie from Revolver News, LTC Tony Schaffer, Comedian Tim Young, and Diversity Expert KCarl Smith.