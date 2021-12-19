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The Truth About Empire - and Western Colonialism!
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81 views • December 19, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3097/the-truth-about-empire-and-western-colonialism
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3097-the-truth-about-empire-and-western-colonialism
A fascinating look at the impact of Western Colonialism which separates the facts from the fiction regarding this incredibly controversial topic. What were the effects both positive and negative of countries existing under British rule? Is the history of your ancestors true - or is it filled with rampant propaganda? What is the historical impact of western imperialism?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/409374/The-Remarkable-Raj-Why-Britain-should-be-proud-of-its-rule-in-India
http://legacy.fordham.edu/halsall/mod/1871britishrule.asp
http://englisch.bildung-rp.de/fileadmin/user_upload/englisch.bildung-rp.de/DRIWP02.pdf
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3097-the-truth-about-empire-and-western-colonialism
A fascinating look at the impact of Western Colonialism which separates the facts from the fiction regarding this incredibly controversial topic. What were the effects both positive and negative of countries existing under British rule? Is the history of your ancestors true - or is it filled with rampant propaganda? What is the historical impact of western imperialism?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/409374/The-Remarkable-Raj-Why-Britain-should-be-proud-of-its-rule-in-India
http://legacy.fordham.edu/halsall/mod/1871britishrule.asp
http://englisch.bildung-rp.de/fileadmin/user_upload/englisch.bildung-rp.de/DRIWP02.pdf
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