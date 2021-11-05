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¿PREVENCION CARDIACA O CUIDADO DE EFECTOS ADVERSOS?
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31 views • November 05, 2021
Desde cuando hay que alertar con una campaña de prevencion posibles efectos cardiologicos adversos del deporte?. Las muertes subitas son tema de estudios de hace años...la miocarditis no. Se incremento esa patalogia en este año ya sabemos porque. Investiga. Si sos profe acordate que trabajas con seres humanos, no son numeros y billetes. SON SERES
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