Education expert: Homeschooling is NOT as hard as you think

Glenn Beck





Dec 15, 2022

Sam Sorbo, education freedom advocate and host of ‘School’s Out,’ tells Glenn that homeschooling is NOT as hard as parents may fear it to be. She explains why she believes some teachers have made educating children seem harder than it truly is, and she says home learning is a vital ‘emancipation project’ to free not only parents — but their kids as well: ‘We are enslaved by our schools. And that is completely inappropriate. And it's just…it's wrong-headed.’





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ_OYY_wlaM



