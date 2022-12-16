Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Education expert: Homeschooling is NOT as hard as you think
37 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Dec 15, 2022

Sam Sorbo, education freedom advocate and host of ‘School’s Out,’ tells Glenn that homeschooling is NOT as hard as parents may fear it to be. She explains why she believes some teachers have made educating children seem harder than it truly is, and she says home learning is a vital ‘emancipation project’ to free not only parents — but their kids as well: ‘We are enslaved by our schools. And that is completely inappropriate. And it's just…it's wrong-headed.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ_OYY_wlaM


Keywords
freedomeducationlifecultureparentshomeschoolingteachersglenn beckschoolsenslavedsam sorboschools outemancipation project

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket