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Dr. Sam Bailey On Vaccine Misinformation Mythology in New Zealand
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20 views • June 22, 2021
Credit to Dr. Sam Bailey
The NZ medical authorities and mainstream media push their vaccine propaganda and continue to cry "misinformation" when serious concerns about the vaccine are raised.
Some groups have declared the vaccine unfit for use in humans, but the authorities refuse to change their script...
NZ Doctor Group: https://nzdsos.com/
Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Vaccine-Misinformation-Mythology:5
The NZ medical authorities and mainstream media push their vaccine propaganda and continue to cry "misinformation" when serious concerns about the vaccine are raised.
Some groups have declared the vaccine unfit for use in humans, but the authorities refuse to change their script...
NZ Doctor Group: https://nzdsos.com/
Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Vaccine-Misinformation-Mythology:5
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