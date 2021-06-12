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Islam! Change my mind 001
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16 views • June 12, 2021
Every day we can read of the atrocities against humanity committed by Moslems in the name of Islam. I would like someone to explain to me why I should embrace Islam, Moslems as peaceful and able to co exist with the norms of western civilization. Hit one of my sites, boudica.us https://boudicaus.wordpress.com/ It's a Moslem thing https://itsamoslemthing.wordpress.com/blog/ or any of my other sites. There are many links to follow.
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