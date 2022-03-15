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Artillery of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation at the Front Line near Kiev. Only 4 km to Enemy Positions.
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110 views • March 15, 2022
Artillery of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation at the front line near Kiev. 4 km to enemy positions. The D-30 battery supports the guys who are conducting offensive operations in the Moshchun area with fire
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