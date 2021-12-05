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Smallpox Psyop and History, Same old Playbook, Nothing New under Sun
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222 views • December 05, 2021
Smallpox Psyop and History, Same old Playbook, Nothing New under Sun
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YLxhs3
https://brandnewtube.com/v/KJ7uyD
Why did the Mexican Marist Government in the 1920s try to vaccinate Christians during their civil war? Smallpox vaccine appears to be the same CV19 playbook where the vaccine actually killed people. Once stopped vaccinating in a UK city, death rates plummeted. There is nothing new under the sun. Cover the psyop and why the elite need this cover.
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YLxhs3
https://brandnewtube.com/v/KJ7uyD
Why did the Mexican Marist Government in the 1920s try to vaccinate Christians during their civil war? Smallpox vaccine appears to be the same CV19 playbook where the vaccine actually killed people. Once stopped vaccinating in a UK city, death rates plummeted. There is nothing new under the sun. Cover the psyop and why the elite need this cover.
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