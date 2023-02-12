Here Are 12 Major Layoffs That Have Already Been Announced In February 2023

Download PDF mentioned: https://digitalprofits7.com/layoffsReflecting on their personal financial situations, 35% of Americans say they are better off now than they were a year ago, while 50% are worse off. Since Gallup first asked this question in 1976, it has been rare for half or more of Americans to say they are worse off. The only other times this occurred was during the Great Recession era in 2008 and 2009.

