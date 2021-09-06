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Dr. Samuel White-Doctors That Are Speaking Out Have Been Detained In Asylums
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1561 views • September 06, 2021
Dr. Samuel White to face the general medical council for advising people to research before being injected with experimental vaccines, goes on to describe how other doctors that are speaking out have been detained in asylums
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