Propaganda is REAL | Unrestricted Truths

The war at home is not just beginning…





We have been in world war 3 already for a long time. The game has just changed. With new advances in technology, the globalist agenda is affected by multiple aspects of propaganda!





What can we do to get around the propaganda? How can we spread the truth to those who need to be awakened?

Find out on this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, for more insight from James Grundvig go to: https://bit.ly/3MMzpSx

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!



