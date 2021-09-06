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BIDEN ADMIN VAXXING SCHOOL KIDS WITHOUT PARENTAL PERMISSION – AUSTRALIA NIGHTMARE
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72 views • September 06, 2021
BIDEN ADMIN VAXXING SCHOOL KIDS WITHOUT PARENTAL PERMISSION – AUSTRALIA NIGHTMARE
Published by Auto on 6 September 2021
https://unshackledminds.com/biden-admin-vaxxing-school-kids-without-parental-permission-australia-nightmare/
wil paranormal – September 5th, 2021
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to view this video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vm4uit-biden-admin-vaxxing-school-kids-without-parental-permission-australia-night.html
Not only is the Biden Admin supporting Child Trafficking, they are also vaccinating all school kids without parental consent.
If you’re sending your kids to school this Fall, they will be Vaccinated without your permission. This is your WARNING.
Is no one going to stand up against this tyranny? Until the masses have had enough, every child will be targeted and murdered and don’t say you didn’t have any warning.
Australia is the test zone for what the world is witnessing and it will soon be in your zone.
Published by Auto on 6 September 2021
https://unshackledminds.com/biden-admin-vaxxing-school-kids-without-parental-permission-australia-nightmare/
wil paranormal – September 5th, 2021
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to view this video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vm4uit-biden-admin-vaxxing-school-kids-without-parental-permission-australia-night.html
Not only is the Biden Admin supporting Child Trafficking, they are also vaccinating all school kids without parental consent.
If you’re sending your kids to school this Fall, they will be Vaccinated without your permission. This is your WARNING.
Is no one going to stand up against this tyranny? Until the masses have had enough, every child will be targeted and murdered and don’t say you didn’t have any warning.
Australia is the test zone for what the world is witnessing and it will soon be in your zone.
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