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Green Communism: India Court Orders Delhi Climate Lockdown
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193 views • November 17, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles is right again, this time about climate lockdowns. As mainstream news outlets mock anyone for challenging the COP26 climate narrative, New Delhi is making way to sequester everyone at home for weeks for air pollution.
In other news, the CDC declares that a lab has been discovered in the Northeast stashing fifteen vials of smallpox. Christmas is canceled in the island of Gibraltar this year, as the 100% fully vaccinated population is experiencing a COVID surge, leading to cancellations of events and reinstatement of mask mandates.
Finally, a UK weather forecaster says we need to be prepared for a little ice age this winter.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/17/21
In other news, the CDC declares that a lab has been discovered in the Northeast stashing fifteen vials of smallpox. Christmas is canceled in the island of Gibraltar this year, as the 100% fully vaccinated population is experiencing a COVID surge, leading to cancellations of events and reinstatement of mask mandates.
Finally, a UK weather forecaster says we need to be prepared for a little ice age this winter.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/17/21
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