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Congo is Burning Day and Night non-stop due to Mt. Nyiragongo Eruption with flooding Lava
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200 views • May 26, 2021
On May 22, 2021, Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo began erupting, resulting in high lava fountains and lava flows that caused local people to flee in fear
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