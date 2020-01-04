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TOMMY HICKS 1961 VISION OF END TIME CHURCH
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20 views • January 04, 2020
Vision of end time saints. Not a part of religion or church doctrine. Raised in relationship with Jesus Christ. They will travel through all areas of world protected from danger and to Antichrist. Teaching and raising the saints. Just before the Judgement of God destruction of evil.
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