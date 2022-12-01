Entire 70 Weeks Prophecy Of The Last Days The Angel Gabriel Gave To Prophet Daniel-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM -NOV 30 2022

When the angel Gabriel stopped in to pay a visit to the prophet Daniel during the Babylonian captivity, he had a message to give him that, while only 4 verses long, covers nearly a 2,500 period of time that as of this writing had been fulfilled 90% of the way, with zero misses so far. The last 7 Years of that prophecy are still outstanding, with a 100% chance of being fulfilled exactly as written. Tonight we go back to Babylon and peek in through the window to listen in on this amazing conversation, and see if we can learn the mystery of the 70 Weeks! On this episode of Rightly Dividing, our King James Bible time machine is all warmed up and prepared to transport us back to Babylon to visit with the prophet Daniel and the man Gabriel concerning events that were then yet future, and indeed some still future as of this writing. The prophecy of the 70 Weeks is amazing when you consider it not only gives you future events, but a mathematical calculation that gives is the exact number of years as well. This is the most detailed and complex Bible prophecy outside of Revelation, into which it fits like a match meet puzzle piece. Now, there is an 'elephant in the room' in all this, and you are in that room right now. Confused? Don't be! Join us on this episode of Rightly Dividing as we clear up the confusion and reveal the mystery of Daniel's 70 Weeks.

