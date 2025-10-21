GET YOUR PEN OUT AND FIX YOUR NEURONS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1975969543278534769?t=mITVlkSOuv7GlkCnL_UVjw&s=19
Consent not required FDA consent Cognitive https://rumble.com/v701bm6-consent-not-required-fda-consent-cognitive.html
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893515439935803894?t=AANKOL3PhMuH0fU0ku7YiA&s=19
UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking
https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/
.
Connecting in-body nano communication with body area networks: Challenges and opportunities of the Internet of Nano Things https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778915000071
￼￼￼
.
itu iobnt 6g
https://x.com/Kwells04Wells/status/1979582255375720722?t=zQ4WjqJBnARIJXEMBD5ohw&s=19
.
.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=3a6637086e07f3ffc585b6
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1973333037845975472?t=a_KgSyaSuhksPra23O64mg&s=19
@7SEES_ What is 6G and the IEEE? w/ Shawn Nonvaxer420 (Psinergist)
https://rumble.com/v6zpa3y-7sees-what-is-6g-and-the-ieee-w-shawn-nonvaxer420-psinergist.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
.
2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC
https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html
.
.
6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING?
https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1978466822660792518?t=PQYzoNF3RLSua7PTRZww2w&s=19
Health
Blood goes wireless
Practical scaling of molecular networks.
ByDr. Prajakta Banik
Published:
November 27, 2023 https://www.techexplorist.com/blood-goes-wireless/77734/
￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928971990628516083?t=cl25OIEQo0DzPc-Qk138hA&s=19
Internet of Everything (IoE) -- From Molecules to the Universe - Cambridge University 2018 https://talks.cam.ac.uk/talk/index/109078
.
University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html
￼
.
NASA: https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1877157378849710207?t=ZvpoMu1fgj2F7q0ICMeUEw&s=19
Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Device Structures:
Background, Fabrication Ecosystem, Relevance to Space Systems Applications, and Discussion
of Related Radiation Effects